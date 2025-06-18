Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 401 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1,215.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

