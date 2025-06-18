Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,861 shares of company stock worth $109,595,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.15. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of -713.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

