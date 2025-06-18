Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 217.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FE

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.