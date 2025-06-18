Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,452,000 after buying an additional 23,882,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,969,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after buying an additional 144,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after buying an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VYMI stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.