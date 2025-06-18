Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 239.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after buying an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,723,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

