Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $186.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $207.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.