Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $101.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

