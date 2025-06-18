Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $47,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.34.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

