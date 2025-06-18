Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $628,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,138.68. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,913 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSM
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
NYSE WSM opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.