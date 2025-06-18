Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $286.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.33. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $23,907,950 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

