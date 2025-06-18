Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 725.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 181,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 33.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 61,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 119.8% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 547,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 141,949 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.