Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,187 iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 4.8%

BATS IYZ opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

