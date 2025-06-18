Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 428 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,424,000 after acquiring an additional 204,365 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after acquiring an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after acquiring an additional 265,001 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%
IUSV stock opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
