Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 709.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

