Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

