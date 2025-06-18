Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

