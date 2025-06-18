Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 75 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $372,450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417,036 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after buying an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.0%

COIN opened at $253.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. This represents a 96.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,717 shares of company stock valued at $49,363,601. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

