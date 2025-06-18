Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $39,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 18,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $135,103.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,820.80. This represents a 59.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

