Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $39,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 18,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $135,103.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,820.80. This represents a 59.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

