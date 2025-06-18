Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 238,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $54.84.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

