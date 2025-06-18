SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 166,734 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average volume of 99,179 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

