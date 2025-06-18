Steelcase (SCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter. Steelcase has set its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.17 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.170 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE SCS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,308.56. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Steelcase by 3,634.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

