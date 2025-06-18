Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9,252.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

