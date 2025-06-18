Stifel Nicolaus Increases Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $230.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

NYSE BMI opened at $242.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.40. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

