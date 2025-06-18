Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $36.40 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,662 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $261,733.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,303.04. The trade was a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Clapprood sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,091.50. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $2,235,071. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 249.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

