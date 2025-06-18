Stock Buyback Plan Declared by Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Biorestorative Therapies Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ BRTX opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 76.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Biorestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Biorestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 129.47% and a negative net margin of 3,093.61%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biorestorative Therapies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Biorestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

