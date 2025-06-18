Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Timothy Lowney purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $73,414.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,125.38. The trade was a 32.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $317,656.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,098.59. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.2%

RGR stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

