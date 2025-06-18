Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on MNTN (NYSE:MNTN)

Equities researchers at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNTN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MNTN in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MNTN in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on MNTN in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

MNTN opened at $19.81 on Monday. MNTN has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

In related news, CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of MNTN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,083,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,824. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock worth $31,283,712 over the last three months.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

