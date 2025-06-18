Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 153.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp cut Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush cut Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STRO

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.70. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 347.60% and a negative net margin of 373.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.