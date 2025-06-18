Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.38% from the company’s previous close.

SG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $84,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,804.63. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clifford Burrows acquired 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $251,712. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,911,000 after purchasing an additional 386,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,933,000 after buying an additional 329,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,009,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,094 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

