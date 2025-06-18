Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TALO

Talos Energy Trading Up 2.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Shares of TALO opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 0.69. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,964,000 after buying an additional 763,631 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,229.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 732,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after buying an additional 575,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.