TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $10.14. TDK shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 112,646 shares changing hands.

TDK Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). TDK had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

