TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have commented on TU. Cormark cut shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TU

Institutional Trading of TELUS

TELUS Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 192,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in TELUS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,959,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 212.28%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.