TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 112,425.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark cut shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

TELUS Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. TELUS Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.28%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

