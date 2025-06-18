Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $4.01 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

TIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Telus Digital from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Telus Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telus Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telus Digital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Telus Digital has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Telus Digital had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $647.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.18 million. Analysts expect that Telus Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

