TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$157.38 and traded as high as C$170.02. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$168.93, with a volume of 35,582 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.25.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVK

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.10, for a total value of C$2,311,400.00. Also, Director Dustin Haw sold 60,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.35, for a total transaction of C$9,801,000.00. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,559,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.