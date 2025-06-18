Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 53.4% in May

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.