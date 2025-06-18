The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 335.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.
About The Berkeley Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.