The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

EL stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $115.82.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

