The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $251,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,126,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $115.82.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

