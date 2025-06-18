The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,370.19. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,349.20. This represents a 61.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,776. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

