The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $31.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

LOVE opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lovesac by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 56,989 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Lovesac by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lovesac by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

