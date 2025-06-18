The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter.
The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $12.06.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
