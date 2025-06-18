The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $96,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,624,795.50. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,912 shares of company stock worth $2,313,022 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

