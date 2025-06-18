Tim Lawlor Purchases 22 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £147.62 ($198.17).

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Tim Lawlor acquired 25 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £152.50 ($204.73).

On Wednesday, April 16th, Tim Lawlor acquired 26 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($203.49).

On Thursday, March 27th, Tim Lawlor sold 2,234 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.96), for a total value of £13,247.62 ($17,784.43).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 647.80 ($8.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 486.70 ($6.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,436 ($19.28). The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 604.82.

Vistry Group ( LON:VTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.38) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

