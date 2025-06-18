Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Timken Price Performance

TKR stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Timken has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $14,460,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Timken by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

