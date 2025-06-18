Top 5G Stocks To Follow Now – June 15th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the build-out, supply and operation of fifth-generation (5G) mobile network technology. This category includes network equipment vendors, semiconductor makers, telecom operators and device manufacturers that enable faster data speeds, lower latency and enhanced connectivity. Investors target 5G stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of 5G-driven applications such as the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles and smart cities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,424,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,831,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.72. 8,444,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.15.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,630,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,810. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

