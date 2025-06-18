Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Research – June 15th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and Backblaze are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that provide internet‐based data storage and management services, allowing users to store, access and back up digital information remotely. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growing demand for scalable, secure and on-demand storage solutions used by individuals and enterprises alike. Their performance typically tracks trends in cloud computing adoption, data growth and related technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,515,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $184.62. 371,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,864. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $116.45 and a 52 week high of $192.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.23.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 329,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,161. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of Tuya stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 1,347,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,088. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

BLZE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 396,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,607. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

