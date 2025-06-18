Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – June 15th

Tesla, Shell, Rivian Automotive, Navitas Semiconductor, and Enphase Energy are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or support electric vehicles and their associated technologies (such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and software). Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing electric mobility sector and its potential for long-term revenue and market share expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,417,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,836,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $177.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 5,920,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. Shell has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 26,923,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,213,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 40,418,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,834,390. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

ENPH stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 6,453,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $130.08.

