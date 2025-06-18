Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Circle Internet Group, AltC Acquisition, and SRM Entertainment are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market value typically falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are smaller and less established than mid- or large-caps, their stock prices tend to be more volatile but also offer greater potential for rapid growth. Investors in small caps should be prepared for higher risk and lower trading liquidity in exchange for the possibility of outsized returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded up $13.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.12. 38,429,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,751,695. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $165.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $63.66. 31,769,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of SRM stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.12. 227,767,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,455. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $140.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRM

Recommended Stories