Traders Buy Large Volume of Lam Research Call Options (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 507,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $41,846,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 164.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 97,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

